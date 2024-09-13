Mykolaiv attacked by enemy with “Shaheds” at night: 3 drones downed, fire at the enterprise

At night, Russian troops attacked Mykolaiv with Shahed drones. The debris caused a fire on the territory of a food company. Three drones were destroyed in the region overnight. This was announced on Friday by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

Mykolaiv: at night, on September 12, at 23:05, the enemy attacked the city with a Shahed 131/136 UAV. As a result of the combat work of air defense forces and means, the wreckage of the downed UAV fell on the territory of a food company. This caused a fire, which was quickly extinguished by firefighters. There were no casualties - Kim wrote on Telegram.

According to him, on the night of September 13, air defense forces and means in Mykolaiv region destroyed three Shahed 131/136 UAVs.

Also, according to Kim, yesterday, September 12, at 10:42 a.m., the enemy attacked Ochakiv community with FPV drones. As a result, a 16-year-old girl was injured. The victim's condition is satisfactory, and she has been discharged from the hospital. A residential building was also damaged.

Yesterday, on September 12, at 10:57 a.m., the enemy sent FPV drones at the Kutsurubska community. As a result, a car was damaged in the village of Dmytrivka. There were no casualties, Kim added.

In addition, yesterday, on September 12, at 11:28 and 19:35, the water area of the Ochakiv community came under enemy artillery fire. There were no casualties, said the RMA head.