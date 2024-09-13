ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Mykolaiv attacked by enemy with "Shaheds" at night: 3 drones downed, fire at the enterprise

Mykolaiv attacked by enemy with “Shaheds” at night: 3 drones downed, fire at the enterprise

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24564 views

On the night of September 12, Mykolaiv was attacked by Shahed drones. The wreckage of a downed UAV caused a fire at a food processing plant. On the night of September 13, three more UAVs were destroyed in Mykolaiv region.

At night, Russian troops attacked Mykolaiv with Shahed drones. The debris caused a fire on the territory of a food company. Three drones were destroyed in the region overnight. This was announced on Friday by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

Mykolaiv: at night, on September 12, at 23:05, the enemy attacked the city with a Shahed 131/136 UAV. As a result of the combat work of air defense forces and means, the wreckage of the downed UAV fell on the territory of a food company. This caused a fire, which was quickly extinguished by firefighters. There were no casualties

- Kim wrote on Telegram.

According to him, on the night of September 13, air defense forces and means in Mykolaiv region destroyed three Shahed 131/136 UAVs.

Also, according to Kim, yesterday, September 12, at 10:42 a.m., the enemy attacked Ochakiv community with FPV drones. As a result, a 16-year-old girl was injured. The victim's condition is satisfactory, and she has been discharged from the hospital. A residential building was also damaged.

Yesterday, on September 12, at 10:57 a.m., the enemy sent FPV drones at the Kutsurubska community. As a result, a car was damaged in the village of Dmytrivka. There were no casualties, Kim added.

In addition, yesterday, on September 12, at 11:28 and 19:35, the water area of the Ochakiv community came under enemy artillery fire. There were no casualties, said the RMA head.

