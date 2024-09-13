Mykolaiv attacked by enemy with “Shaheds” at night: 3 drones downed, fire at the enterprise
On the night of September 12, Mykolaiv was attacked by Shahed drones. The wreckage of a downed UAV caused a fire at a food processing plant. On the night of September 13, three more UAVs were destroyed in Mykolaiv region.
At night, Russian troops attacked Mykolaiv with Shahed drones. The debris caused a fire on the territory of a food company. Three drones were destroyed in the region overnight. This was announced on Friday by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.
Mykolaiv: at night, on September 12, at 23:05, the enemy attacked the city with a Shahed 131/136 UAV. As a result of the combat work of air defense forces and means, the wreckage of the downed UAV fell on the territory of a food company. This caused a fire, which was quickly extinguished by firefighters. There were no casualties
According to him, on the night of September 13, air defense forces and means in Mykolaiv region destroyed three Shahed 131/136 UAVs.
Also, according to Kim, yesterday, September 12, at 10:42 a.m., the enemy attacked Ochakiv community with FPV drones. As a result, a 16-year-old girl was injured. The victim's condition is satisfactory, and she has been discharged from the hospital. A residential building was also damaged.
Yesterday, on September 12, at 10:57 a.m., the enemy sent FPV drones at the Kutsurubska community. As a result, a car was damaged in the village of Dmytrivka. There were no casualties, Kim added.
In addition, yesterday, on September 12, at 11:28 and 19:35, the water area of the Ochakiv community came under enemy artillery fire. There were no casualties, said the RMA head.