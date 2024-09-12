Occupants shell Ochakiv with FPV drone: 16-year-old girl wounded

The Russian army attacked Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region, with an FPV drone, wounding a 16-year-old girl. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

"Today, from the temporarily occupied territory of the Kinburn Spit, an FPV drone fired at the city of Ochakiv, injuring a 16-year-old girl," Kim said.

According to him, his condition is satisfactory, he is in the hospital. He is receiving all the necessary medical care.

