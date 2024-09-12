4 enemy drones destroyed overnight in Cherkasy region

In Cherkasy region, 4 enemy drones were shot down overnight, there were no casualties, only forest litter caught fire from the wreckage, said Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy RMA, on Thursday, UNN reports.

The night's lingering worries are finally over. Our defenders have lost four enemy UAVs within the region. The most important thing is that there were no casualties. In one case, due to falling debris, we had a forest floor fire - Taburets wrote on Telegram.

