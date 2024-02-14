38 Ukrainian companies present organic products at an international trade fair in Germany

The largest international exhibition of organic products BIOFACH 2024 has started in the German city of Nuremberg. Ukraine is represented at the event by two national pavilions and a collective stand. Another 3 companies are presenting their products at separate expositions. In total, there are 38 Ukrainian companies at the exhibition. This is the largest number of exhibitors in the history of Ukraine's participation in BIOACH, according to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

This year, for the first time at BIOFACH, the state logo for organic products was presented at the National Pavilion of Ukraine and the products labeled with it.

As part of the national expositions of Ukraine at BIOFACH 2024, exporters will present the following organic products (product groups): cereals, cereals, flour, vegetables, fruits, berries (dried, freeze-dried, frozen), melons, legumes, mushrooms, nuts, honey, oil, chocolate, juices, instant drinks without caffeine and sugar, berry pastes, baby food and snacks. the statement reads

Ukraine is also represented at the BIOFACH 2024 Congress, which in 2024 is held under the slogan "Food of the Future: Women's Impact on Sustainable Food Systems" and is dedicated to the transformative power of women in the agri-food sector and their role in creating a more sustainable future for the organic food system.

During the Congress, an event will be held with the participation of representatives of Ukrainian business, government and non-governmental organizations who will share the achievements and challenges of Ukraine's organic sector in the context of the war.

"Ukraine is not afraid of inspections of agricultural products by Poland" - Minister of Agrarian Policy