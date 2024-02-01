37% of Poles are in favor of deploying air defense on the border with Ukraine to shoot down Russian missiles

More than a third of Poles are in favor of deploying Poland's air defense near the border with Ukraine to shoot at Russian drones and missiles flying towards Poland. This was reported by the Rzeczpospolita newspaper with reference to a survey conducted by the IBRiS center, UNN reports .

Details

According to the survey, 37.6% of respondents answered "definitely yes," and 31.7% chose "rather yes.

7.6% have the opposite opinion, and 13.1% have no opinion on the matter.

It is noted that in the group that supports air defense on the border with Ukraine, the majority are 30-year-old respondents (88%), residents of large cities (76%) and small and medium-sized cities (71% each).

The Ministry of Defense of Poland assured that "all national and allied systems for warning, combat readiness of ground and air elements of the air defense system, operate in accordance with procedures and are the basis for the security of Polish airspace." The ministry also noted that "the process of expanding the Polish air defense system continues.

According to the current position of the Alliance and Poland, it is not possible to directly engage in an armed conflict on the territory of Ukraine, from where such actions could be effective. Possible coverage of parts of Ukraine by Allied air defenses is an extremely complex issue. (...) Allies have been actively supporting the development of Ukraine's air defense capabilities. We want to see this support continued and strengthened, and adapted to the needs of the Ukrainian side, which is what we seek among Allies and like-minded countries the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

