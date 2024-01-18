27 attacks repelled in the Kupyansk-Limanskyi sector, 196 occupants destroyed - Fityo

Over the past day, Ukrainian defense forces repelled 27 enemy attacks in the Kupyansk-Lyman sector. The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 196 occupants and 79 pieces of equipment in this area. This was reported by the head of the public relations service of the Land Forces Command, Lieutenant Colonel Volodymyr Fityo, during a telethon on Thursday, an UNN correspondent reports.

Over the past day, 27 hostile attacks were repelled in the Kupyansk-Lyman sector. The enemy launched 4 air strikes and used 54 kamikaze drones against Ukrainian positions - the number of drones is quite unusual for this section of the front, previously it was up to 30 - Fityo said.

He clarified that 6 attacks were repelled in the Kupyansk sector and 21 in the Lyman sector.

"Of course, there was a large number of artillery and mortar attacks in this direction over the past day. But we managed to eliminate 196 racists and destroy 79 pieces of military equipment," added Fityo.

The spokesperson said that they managed to destroy 6 T-72 tanks, 10 enemy armored personnel carriers and 2 armored personnel carriers.

Recall

Volodymyr Fityo reported that along the entire front line in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops, the Russian occupiers have intensified their activities, the enemy is advancing. The Ukrainian military is in active defense, fighting back and moving to offensive actions whenever possible.