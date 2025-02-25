230 thousand Canadians demand to revoke Elon Musk's citizenship

ukenru
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 4266 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 7782 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 101623 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 81366 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 110578 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 115984 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 143801 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115047 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 167568 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 122276 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

February 27, 11:30 PM • 91204 views
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 76209 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 30454 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 58213 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 100170 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 4308 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 101628 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 143804 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 134952 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 167569 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 3761 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130319 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132336 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161046 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 140591 views
Actual
230 thousand Canadians demand to revoke Elon Musk's citizenship

230 thousand Canadians demand to revoke Elon Musk's citizenship

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27512 views

A petition to revoke Musk's Canadian citizenship has garnered 230,000 signatures because of his support for Trump and anti-Canadian statements. Musk, who heads the US DOGE Service, has called Canada a “fake country” and supports the idea of its joining the United States.

More than 230,000 Canadians have signed a petition demanding that Elon Musk be stripped of his citizenship and passport, accusing the tech billionaire and Trump ally of joining "a foreign government that is trying to destroy Canada's sovereignty" and engaging in "activities that are contrary to Canada's national interests." The Washington Post writes about this, UNN reports.

Details

Musk, who was born in South Africa and holds Canadian and U.S. citizenship, plays a special role in the second Trump administration. He heads the US DOGE Service, an organization that has laid off thousands of government employees in recent weeks as part of cost-cutting measures, and continues to support Trump, who has called for Canada to become the 51st state and advocated high tariffs on the US's northern neighbor.

Responding to the petition, Musk wrote on social media: "Canada is not a real country.

While Musk is trying to gain global political influence, he has repeatedly criticized Trudeau's policies and ridiculed the Canadian leader, while supporting videos with Pierre Poilievre, leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.

The petition, authored by Charlie Angus, an MP and critic of Musk, also accuses him of using his "wealth and power to influence our election" and says Musk's attempts to "attack Canada's sovereignty must be addressed." The petition needed to collect 500 signatures to be certified for presentation in the House of Commons, the lower house of parliament.

Experts believe that although the petition is unlikely to succeed due to strict laws on revoking Canadian citizenship, it reflects the mood in the country, where people are boycotting American goods, canceling trips across the border, and politicizing sporting events in response to Trump's threats.

Last week, after Canada defeated the United States in the final of the 4 Nations Face-Off hockey tournament, Trudeau wrote on social media: "You can't take our country - and you can't take our game.

Yasmin Abu-Laban, a professor of political science at the University of Alberta, noted that the Trump administration's position is particularly shocking for Canadians, as Canada and the United States have many common ties.

"It's like if your best friend suddenly turned against you and tried to take your house and bank account," she said.

However, Abu-Laban also emphasized that "revocation of citizenship should be considered a serious issue," noting that recently in Canada this issue has been discussed mainly in relation to immigrants who have committed fraud or crimes.

Musk, a naturalized U.S. citizen, holds Canadian citizenship through his mother, May Musk, who is from Saskatchewan.

He lived in Canada for three years from 1989 and studied at Queens University in Ontario before transferring to the University of Pennsylvania.

Gideon Christian, a professor of artificial intelligence and law at the University of Alberta, noted that the revocation of Musk's citizenship should follow the legal procedures established for all Canadians. Irena Blomraad, a citizenship and immigration expert at the University of British Columbia, emphasized that the government's ability to revoke citizenship is limited and mostly concerns cases of fraud.

Recall

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended Ukraine and assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of his support.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

News of the World
donald-trumpDonald Trump
elon-muskElon Musk
south-africaSouth Africa
canadaCanada
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising