21-year-old killed, 5 people wounded: law enforcement officers record consequences of missile attack on Kryvyi Rih

One person was killed and five others were injured. Police are documenting the consequences of missile strikes in the Dnipro region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

On Saturday, February 22, at 22:25, the enemy army attacked the civilian infrastructure of Kryvyi Rih with rockets.

A 21-year-old man died as a result of the attack. Four other women and a man were injured - law enforcement officials said in a statement.

The National Police of Ukraine also reported a fire, destruction and damage to an infrastructure facility, a religious building, a social institution, and a gas station. Six cars were damaged. Windows were smashed in 12 multi-storey buildings.

“Police continue to work at the sites of enemy attacks. Documentation of the war crime of the Russian Federation is ongoing,” law enforcement officers added.

Recall

On the night of February 23, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia, causing a fire in the private sector. A 53-year-old woman was injured, and windows in high-rise buildings were damaged.

Russia shelled Sumy region: 241 explosions and 4 wounded