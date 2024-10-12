20 attacks in a day: russian terrorists continue to attack Nikopol
Kyiv • UNN
On October 12, the occupiers attacked Nikopol district with kamikaze drones and artillery. An industrial enterprise was damaged, with no casualties. Air defense forces shot down three drones over the region.
On October 12, russians fired 20 times at Nikopol region. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.
Nikopol district suffered from enemy attacks about two dozen times during the day. The occupiers terrorized the area mostly with kamikaze drones. They also shelled the area with artillery. They dropped ammunition from a UAV
He noted that the aggressor hit Nikopol, Myrovska, Marhanetska and Pokrovska communities. As a result, an industrial enterprise was damaged, but no people were injured. He also added that the air defense forces shot down three drones over the region, including a "shahed".
