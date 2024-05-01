19 people killed in highway collapse in southern China

19 people were killed in a road collapse in Guangdong province in southern China, CGTN reported, UNN reported.

Details

According to local authorities, 19 people were killed and 18 cars were trapped when a portion of a highway collapsed early Wednesday morning in Guangdong province in southern China.

At least 30 people are in the hospital without life-threatening injuries.

More than 500 people are involved in the rescue operation.

