19 people killed in highway collapse in southern China
Kyiv • UNN
19 people were killed and 18 cars were trapped after a part of a highway collapsed in Guangdong province in southern China.
19 people were killed in a road collapse in Guangdong province in southern China, CGTN reported, UNN reported.
Details
According to local authorities, 19 people were killed and 18 cars were trapped when a portion of a highway collapsed early Wednesday morning in Guangdong province in southern China.
At least 30 people are in the hospital without life-threatening injuries.
More than 500 people are involved in the rescue operation.
A bus crashes on a highway near the Mexican capital: 18 dead, 32 injured29.04.24, 13:54 • 18418 views