180 criminal proceedings have been opened: Klymenko on bribe-takers who help tax evaders

Law enforcement officers are actively working to prevent bribery in the TCC, MEC and MSEC. This was stated by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko during a telethon, UNN reports .

According to him, the National Police, the State Bureau of Investigation and the Security Service of Ukraine are working together to prevent cases of receiving undue benefits for evading mobilization in three categories.

Klymenko is also convinced that the country should have a system of control by the military law enforcement service, military leaders and law enforcement agencies.

We are also talking about prevention. We divide these abuses into three areas: abuse by TCC employees, abuse by IEC employees, and abuse by specialists of the Medical and Social Expert Commission. There are quite practical results of the work. I can speak for the National Police - we have 180 criminal proceedings in which we are working - The Minister of Internal Affairs emphasized.

The National Police of Ukraine has already opened about nine thousand criminal proceedings on the facts of evasion from mobilization.

According to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, 2600 such materials have been sent to court

Ukrainian and Moldovan law enforcement officers liquidated a groupthat was engaged in the illegal trafficking of men of military age from Ukraine.