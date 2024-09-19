ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
18 communities in Kyiv region ignore the requirement to identify land owners: Kravchenko appeals to law enforcement

18 communities in Kyiv region ignore the requirement to identify land owners: Kravchenko appeals to law enforcement

Kyiv  •  UNN

18 communities in Kyiv region ignore the CRSA's requirement to identify land owners. Kravchenko appealed to the prosecutor's office and the BES to clarify the circumstances, as the state is losing tens of millions of hryvnias in taxes.

18 communities in Kyiv region are ignoring the regional state administration's request to identify land owners. The head of the KRMA, Ruslan Kravchenko, appealed to the prosecutor's office and the BES to clarify all the circumstances, as the state is losing tens of millions of hryvnias in taxes. He announced this on Facebook, UNN reports

18 communities in the Kyiv region ignore the requirement of the CRSA to identify land owners and submit relevant reports to the tax authorities. Therefore, he appealed to the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office and the BES to clarify all the circumstances and take the necessary measures

- Kravchenko wrote.  

Inventory of agricultural land was discussed during the meeting of the working group "Transparency and Accountability".   

Taxes for land use will have to be paid. Most communities have already identified 50-70% of land owners.  But some decided to ignore them. There was enough time to submit the necessary reports. I am not going to run around and persuade them. Now, those communities that do not provide information will have to explain to the prosecutor's office why they are not fulfilling their direct responsibilities and why the state is losing tens of millions of hryvnias. 

- The head of the CRMA emphasized. 

According to him, since the beginning of the year, thanks to joint work with the tax authorities, landowners in Kyiv region have already paid an additional UAH 93.6 million in taxes for the use of land out of the UAH 140 million declared to date.

He also called on communities that have not done so to speed up the normative monetary valuation of land. In addition, he emphasized the need to put things in order with regard to the use of agricultural land for other purposes.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

