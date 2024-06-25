170 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day - General Staff

On June 24, 170 combat engagements took place at the front. Defense forces hit three places of concentration of enemy personnel, one area of concentration of military equipment and two enemy ammunition depots. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff as of 10:00 a.m. on June 25, UNN reports .

Details

According to updated information, over the past day, in total, the enemy launched three missile attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, using six missiles, 63 air strikes (including 90 drones), carried out about 4,000 attacks, including 107 from multiple launch rocket systems, and more than 1,300 kamikaze drone strikes.

Over the past day, the Air Force, missile forces and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit three places of concentration of personnel, one area of concentration of weapons and two ammunition depots of the enemy.

