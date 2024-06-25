$41.340.03
170 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28062 views

There were 170 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day. Ukrainian troops destroyed three enemy concentration sites, one military equipment area and two ammunition depots.

170 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day - General Staff

On June 24, 170 combat engagements took place at the front. Defense forces hit three places of concentration of enemy personnel, one area of concentration  of military equipment and two enemy ammunition depots. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff as of 10:00 a.m. on June 25, UNN reports

Details 

According to updated information, over the past day, in total, the enemy launched three missile attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, using six missiles, 63 air strikes (including 90 drones), carried out about 4,000 attacks, including 107 from multiple launch rocket systems, and more than 1,300 kamikaze drone strikes.

Over the past day, the Air Force, missile forces and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit three places of concentration of personnel, one area of concentration of weapons and two ammunition depots of the enemy.  

Plus 1180 occupants and 18 combat vehicles: General Staff updates data on enemy losses25.06.24, 07:05 • 30148 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
