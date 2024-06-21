15 people shot at Juneteenth celebrations in Auckland

The Juneteenth celebration in Auckland ended with a mass shooting, as a result of which many people were injured. Writes UNN with reference to The Associated Press and voice of America.

Details

On the eve of the state of California, in the city of Oakland during the celebration of Juneteenth, 15 people were shot dead.

During the event at Lake Merritt, which was attended by up to 5,000 people, and which remained calm until around 20:15, a parallel event involving "motorcycles and vehicles"began on the north side of the lake. A scuffle broke out near the venue of the event, and a crowd gathered in the area.

"Several shots were fired during the fight," said Paul ChamberC, director of strategic communications at the Auckland Police Department (OPD). The shooting occurred at 20: 45.

Police said several were injured by firearms and were taken to hospital.

At least one of the wounded is in critical condition. The victims range in age from 20 to 30 years. At the scene of the shooting, investigators found more than 50 spent shell casings. Police said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

In the United States, a large-scale shooting occurred, there is a dead and many wounded