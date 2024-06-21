$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

15 people shot at Juneteenth celebrations in Auckland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15337 views

At least 15 people were shot and wounded during Juneteenth celebrations in Oakland, California, and one victim is in critical condition.

15 people shot at Juneteenth celebrations in Auckland

The Juneteenth celebration in Auckland ended with a mass shooting, as a result of which many people were injured. Writes UNN with reference to The Associated Press and voice of America.

Details

On the eve of the state of California, in the city of Oakland during the celebration of Juneteenth, 15 people were shot dead.

During the event at Lake Merritt, which was attended by up to 5,000 people, and which remained calm until around 20:15, a parallel event involving "motorcycles and vehicles"began on the north side of the lake. A scuffle broke out near the venue of the event, and a crowd gathered in the area.

"Several shots were fired during the fight," said Paul ChamberC, director of strategic communications at the Auckland Police Department (OPD). The shooting occurred at 20: 45.

Police said several were injured by firearms and were taken to hospital.

At least one of the wounded is in critical condition. The victims range in age from 20 to 30 years. At the scene of the shooting, investigators found more than 50 spent shell casings. Police said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

In the United States, a large-scale shooting occurred, there is a dead and many wounded02.06.24, 17:06 • 29983 views

