140 people evacuated in Kharkiv region today

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 59154 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103113 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146227 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150623 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246837 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173346 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164746 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148231 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223895 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113025 views

Popular news
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 61733 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100311 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 31402 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 42232 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 35127 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246839 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223896 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210205 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236060 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222984 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 59161 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 35127 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 42232 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112191 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113134 views
140 people evacuated in Kharkiv region today

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20506 views

Today, 140 people were evacuated from the frontline areas of Kharkiv region, the evacuation is still ongoing, according to local police.

As of today, 140 people have been evacuated in the Kharkiv region, and the evacuation is still ongoing. This was announced by the head of the police department No. 1 of the Chuhuiv district police department in the Kharkiv region, Maksym Stetsyna, during a telethon, UNN reports .

Today we have evacuated about 140 people together with volunteers and representatives of the State Emergency Service. The evacuation is still ongoing, patrols are working in the city of Vovchansk and later this evening we will know how many people have been evacuated and how many local residents are still left in the frontline area,

- Stetsyna said.

Addendum

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov , reported this afternoon that 7,531 people, including 568 children and 201 people with disabilities, have been evacuated to safer places in Kharkiv region.

Syniehubov also noted that about 200 civilians remained in Vovchansk.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
kharkivKharkiv

