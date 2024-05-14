140 people evacuated in Kharkiv region today

As of today, 140 people have been evacuated in the Kharkiv region, and the evacuation is still ongoing. This was announced by the head of the police department No. 1 of the Chuhuiv district police department in the Kharkiv region, Maksym Stetsyna, during a telethon, UNN reports .

Today we have evacuated about 140 people together with volunteers and representatives of the State Emergency Service. The evacuation is still ongoing, patrols are working in the city of Vovchansk and later this evening we will know how many people have been evacuated and how many local residents are still left in the frontline area, - Stetsyna said.

Addendum

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov , reported this afternoon that 7,531 people, including 568 children and 201 people with disabilities, have been evacuated to safer places in Kharkiv region.

Syniehubov also noted that about 200 civilians remained in Vovchansk.