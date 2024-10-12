12 children evacuated from shelled areas in Sumy region
Kyiv • UNN
Police in Sumy region evacuated 6 families with 12 children from the Krasnopil community due to constant shelling. In Sumy region, forced evacuation of children and parents from 90 settlements was announced.
"White Angels" of Sumy region evacuated twelve children from the shelled territories in the Krasnopil community. UNN reports with reference to the police of Sumy region.
Details
"Against the backdrop of constant shelling in the Krasnopil community, more and more families are agreeing to leave their homes to save their lives. So recently, police successfully evacuated six families with a total of twelve children," the statement reads.
It is reported that law enforcement officers of the White Angel unit quickly and efficiently organized a rescue operation, evacuating families from the constant shelling. This time, police officers evacuated six families consisting of six adults and twelve children, aged four to sixteen.
The well-coordinated work of the team and reliable transportation helped to bring local residents to a safe zone, avoiding threats
Addendum
On Monday, September 30, a decision of the Sumy Regional Military Administration and the Siversk Operational and Tactical Group in Sumy Region announced the forced evacuation of children and their parents from 90 settlements.
