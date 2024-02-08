Zlata, Zhyva, Mark, and Abel: the most common and rare names for babies in Ukraine last year

The most common and rarely used names given to babies in Ukraine in the second half of 2023 were published by the Ministry of Justice, including Juliet and Abel, reports UNN.

Details

Reportedly, the most common names given at state birth registration were the following:

Anna, Victoria, Eva, Zlata, Kateryna, Myroslava, Maria, Milana, Sofia, Solomiya;

Andrew, Artem, Bogdan, David, Daniel, Dmitry, Maxim, Matthew, Mark, Nikolai, Alexander.



Rarely used names for babies, as indicated, were:

Juliet, Justinia, Zhyva, Liel, Catalina, Milada, Cheru, Marcelina, Roxanne, Stephanie, Hnata;

Vidar, Eli, Xavier, Abel, Rozhen, Jonah, Theo, Leo, Zorian, Yan.



