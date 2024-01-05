Ariel, Lucifer, and Peacemaker: what rarely used names parents chose for their kids in 2023

Among the rarely used names that Ukrainian parents chose for their children in 2023 are: Myroliub, Lucifer, Ariel, etc. This was reported by the Central Interregional Department of the Ministry of Justice, UNN reports.

Details

The Ministry of Justice shared the most popular and unusual names Ukrainians gave their children last year. Among the rarely used names in 2023 are Myroliub, Muhammad Ali, Lucifer, Ariel, Athena, or Manet. At the same time, Maria, Eva, Mark, and Oleksandr are the most popular names.

The report noted that the information on the most popular and rare names applies only to Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, and Khmelnytsky regions. It is also reported that in Kyiv, parents most often chose the names Maria, Solomiya, Eva, Polina for girls, and Maksym, Mark, Tymofiy, Oleksandr, Danylo, Mykhailo for boys.

In Kyiv region, the most common names were Daryna, Zlata, Polina, Sofia, Eva, Solomiya, Anna for girls and Timothy, Timur, Maxim, Mark, Bohdan, Alexander, Dmitry for boys.

At the request of their parents, children were given rare names, namely: Paulina, Oriana, Eudokia, Clara, Vesna, Vedana, Dana, Astrid, Dzvinka-Iia, Sahara, Octavia, Ognena, Aria, Athena-Penelope, Yaruna, Dzvinka, Kilina, Emmanuela, Hilaria, Magda, Justyna, Freya, Glafira, Matilda, Iuliania, Inga, Lili, Leonida, Zoreslava, Athena, Nepha, Alice, Luna, Snowball, Mane, Lisanna, Esther, Eluna, Bathsheba, Dominika, Roxanne, Adele, Francesca, Armine, Slaviana, Jeremiah - female.

Also: Zoreslav, Leslav, Janislav, Veles, Ratmir, Caius, Lucifer, Graf, Cornelius, Budimir, Vir, Aeneas, Seraphim, Erophius, Luxor, Aeneas, Elisar, John, Harry, Adonis, Ares, Iliodorus, Mars, Theo, Ian, Domian, Zeus, Gray, Kai, Reyhan, Leon, Karim, Sayan, Micah, Elman, Reuben, Elijah, Theodore, Lavrin - male.

