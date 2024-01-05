ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Ariel, Lucifer, and Peacemaker: what rarely used names parents chose for their kids in 2023

Ariel, Lucifer, and Peacemaker: what rarely used names parents chose for their kids in 2023

In 2023, Ukrainian parents chose unique names for their children, such as Myroliub and Lucifer, among popular names such as Maria and Oleksandr.

Among the rarely used names that Ukrainian parents chose for their children in 2023 are: Myroliub, Lucifer, Ariel, etc. This was reported by the Central Interregional Department of the Ministry of Justice, UNN reports.

Details

The Ministry of Justice shared the most popular and unusual names Ukrainians gave their children last year. Among the rarely used names in 2023 are Myroliub, Muhammad Ali, Lucifer, Ariel, Athena, or Manet. At the same time, Maria, Eva, Mark, and Oleksandr are the most popular names.

The report noted that the information on the most popular and rare names applies only to Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, and Khmelnytsky regions. It is also reported that in Kyiv, parents most often chose the names Maria, Solomiya, Eva, Polina for girls, and Maksym, Mark, Tymofiy, Oleksandr, Danylo, Mykhailo for boys.

In Kyiv region, the most common names were Daryna, Zlata, Polina, Sofia, Eva, Solomiya, Anna for girls and Timothy, Timur, Maxim, Mark, Bohdan, Alexander, Dmitry for boys.

At the request of their parents, children were given rare names, namely: Paulina, Oriana, Eudokia, Clara, Vesna, Vedana, Dana, Astrid, Dzvinka-Iia, Sahara, Octavia, Ognena, Aria, Athena-Penelope, Yaruna, Dzvinka, Kilina, Emmanuela, Hilaria, Magda, Justyna, Freya, Glafira, Matilda, Iuliania, Inga, Lili, Leonida, Zoreslava, Athena, Nepha, Alice, Luna, Snowball, Mane, Lisanna, Esther, Eluna, Bathsheba, Dominika, Roxanne, Adele, Francesca, Armine, Slaviana, Jeremiah - female.

Also: Zoreslav, Leslav, Janislav, Veles, Ratmir, Caius, Lucifer, Graf, Cornelius, Budimir, Vir, Aeneas, Seraphim, Erophius, Luxor, Aeneas, Elisar, John, Harry, Adonis, Ares, Iliodorus, Mars, Theo, Ian, Domian, Zeus, Gray, Kai, Reyhan, Leon, Karim, Sayan, Micah, Elman, Reuben, Elijah, Theodore, Lavrin - male.

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

