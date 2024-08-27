Zhytomyr region fully restored electricity and water supply after russian attack - RMA

Power engineers have restored power supply in Zhytomyr, and water supply has been restored in the city. This was reported by Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr RMA, during a telethon, a UNN correspondent reports.

Power engineers have fully restored power supply in the region. However, the region is currently subject to the emergency outage schedules introduced by Ukrenergo. The maximum duration of the outage is 6 hours at a time - Bunechko said.

According to him, there are no interruptions in water supply, but if such problems arise, water supply schedules will be introduced.

The region is fully self-sufficient, and there are currently no problems in Zhytomyr Oblast. All critical infrastructure facilities are provided with alternative types of power supply - Bunechko added.

Recall

russian occupants launched a massive kamikaze drone attack in Zhytomyr region last night. Air defense forces hit most of the 10 or so aerial targets. About 10 private houses and an infrastructure facility were damaged by falling debris and shockwaves.

Another Russian attack on Kyiv: the consequences have been shown