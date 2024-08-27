Another Russian attack on Kyiv: the consequences have been shown

Two fires in the natural ecosystems of the capital, which arose as a result of another Russian attack on the night of August 27, have been extinguished. The consequences of the enemy attack were shown by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Telegram, UNN reports .

In the morning, the enemy launched another attack on Kyiv. Two fires broke out in the natural ecosystems of the Dnipro district of the capital. Grass and forest litter were burning, with a total area of 350 square meters. Both fires have been extinguished. There were no casualties or injuries - , the SES said in a statement.

