Zelenskyy: We are responding to Russia's invasion of Ukraine not only with full protection of human life, but with full-scale diplomacy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy summed up the results of the first Global Peace Summit, noting that Ukraine responds to the full-scale Russian invasion not only with full protection of human life, but also with full-scale diplomacy, UNN reports .

I thank all the participants of the first Peace Summit for taking the first steps towards peace together. We are responding to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine not only with full protection of human life, but also with full-scale diplomacy. Our just goal is for all countries to join us in this noble goal. Previous political generations have left us with the UN Charter as the basis for human cooperation. We will pass on to the next generations an effective mechanism for implementing the UN Charter and the communiqué adopted at the Summit fully reflects our intentions and remains open for signature by anyone who respects the UN Charter, - Zelensky said.

He added that it is important that all participants of the Summit support the territorial integrity of Ukraine, because there will be no lasting peace without territorial integrity.

Three challenges were analyzed in detail at the first Peace Summit. Radiation safety, food security and the return of prisoners and deportees, including thousands of children abducted by Russia. Now we have proposed and agreed to continue our joint work at a more technical level, at the level of advisors and ministers in the format of special meetings. Each step towards a just peace has attracted the attention of certain groups of Summit participants and countries that have not yet joined but are interested in peace. And we agreed to start working in special post-Summit groups on specific ideas, concrete ideas, proposals that can restore security and its various aspects, - Zelensky added.

Recall

The Global Peace Summit in Switzerland resulted in a Joint Communiqué on the Foundations of Peace.