In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 2156 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 12080 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 21384 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 163351 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 155401 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 164974 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 213995 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 247630 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153402 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371231 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Zelenskyy: We are responding to Russia's invasion of Ukraine not only with full protection of human life, but with full-scale diplomacy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26755 views

Ukraine is responding to Russia's full-scale invasion not only with full protection of human lives, but also with full-scale diplomacy through the first Global Peace Summit aimed at restoring security and territorial integrity.

Zelenskyy: We are responding to Russia's invasion of Ukraine not only with full protection of human life, but with full-scale diplomacy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy summed up the results of the first Global Peace Summit, noting that Ukraine responds to the full-scale Russian invasion not only with full protection of human life, but also with full-scale diplomacy, UNN reports .

I thank all the participants of the first Peace Summit for taking the first steps towards peace together. We are responding to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine not only with full protection of human life, but also with full-scale diplomacy. Our just goal is for all countries to join us in this noble goal. Previous political generations have left us with the UN Charter as the basis for human cooperation. We will pass on to the next generations an effective mechanism for implementing the UN Charter and the communiqué adopted at the Summit fully reflects our intentions and remains open for signature by anyone who respects the UN Charter,

- Zelensky said.

He added that it is important that all participants of the Summit support the territorial integrity of Ukraine, because there will be no lasting peace without territorial integrity.

Three challenges were analyzed in detail at the first Peace Summit. Radiation safety, food security and the return of prisoners and deportees, including thousands of children abducted by Russia. Now we have proposed and agreed to continue our joint work at a more technical level, at the level of advisors and ministers in the format of special meetings. Each step towards a just peace has attracted the attention of certain groups of Summit participants and countries that have not yet joined but are interested in peace. And we agreed to start working in special post-Summit groups on specific ideas, concrete ideas, proposals that can restore security and its various aspects,

- Zelensky added.

Recall

The Global Peace Summit in Switzerland resulted in a Joint Communiqué on the Foundations of Peace.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Switzerland
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
