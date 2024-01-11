Zelenskyy: Ukraine's plans to prevent the freezing of the war, as Russia will use it for revenge

Ukraine plans to prevent the war from freezing because Russia will use it for revenge. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with his Latvian counterpart Edgars Rinkēvičs, an UNN correspondent reports .

When asked what is the key point of this year, Zelensky answered: "To survive this year, not to surrender our territories, not to let anyone freeze the conflict, not to let the Russian narratives, which are spread, unfortunately, even by media platforms in Europe and the United States, etc.

Zelensky noted that Russian narratives are deeply penetrated and Russia invests a lot of money in disinformation.

Therefore, we must not allow Russia to prepare for a powerful counteroffensive in a year, two years, three years, five years. Do not let them do this. To end the war before that, to prevent them from increasing their production, to prevent them from freezing the conflict this year so that their military can start preparing, start making strong preparations. This all answers the question of what not to give. To prevent Russia from becoming powerful again. There are a lot of them, they don't spare people... Their power is in the mass of people - Zelensky said.

He noted that if there is a freeze in the conflict, sanctions will begin to ease over time.

Everyone will start rhetoric: why do we need a new sanctions package if there is no fighting? Why impose any more sanctions? Let's come to an agreement. For Ukraine, this is Russia's preparation for revenge, that's what it will be. That's why we plan to prevent all this. We need to consolidate the societies of other countries so that our plans coincide with the goals of our partners and with their capabilities. Because to fulfill our plans means to be powerful. It means having help and relying on the capabilities of our partners. Our goals are Ukrainian, but our plans must coincide with the capabilities of our partners - Zelensky said.

Zelensky stated that there is no pressure from Ukrainian partners to stop protecting Ukraine. The allies are not yet officially ready to give appropriate signals.