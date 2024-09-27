Zelenskyy to Trump: We must put pressure on Putin to end the war

After a meeting with US presidential candidate Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that everything must be done to put pressure on Putin to end the war, UNN reports.

"I think the problem is that Putin has killed so many people, and of course we have to do everything to put pressure on him to stop this war. He is on our territory - this is the most important thing to understand - he is on our territory," Zelensky said.

Recall

U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump believesthat an agreement that ends the war between Russia and Ukraine must be fair. He expressed this opinion after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.