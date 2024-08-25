Zelenskyy says breakthrough in Kursk region is part of a large military-political operation

Ukraine's operation in the Kursk region of Russia is part of a large military-political, military-diplomatic operation. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with representatives of the Indian media, according to a correspondent of UNN.

"The Kursk operation is part of a large military-political, military-diplomatic operation. Everything we are doing is only to force Russia to be ready for a just peace. The Kursk operation prevented them from capturing our Sumy region and weakening our positions and strengthening their positions again. It was very difficult for us for a long time without the help of our partners," Zelensky said.

He emphasized that it was very difficult for Ukraine to seize the initiative and it was necessary to do so.

"This is one of the stages of this plan. It worked..." Zelensky said.

Addendum

Volodymyr Zelenskyy statedthat there are several results of the operation in the Kursk region, including the replenishment of the exchange fund and the stopping of the Russian operation to attack the Sumy region.