Zelenskyy: Russians are unlikely to use nuclear weapons because they value life, power and money

Russians, valuing life, power and money, are unlikely to use nuclear weapons, as this would lead to the loss of everything they hold dear. This opinion was expressed by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Russians are sick people, it's a fact. Therefore, it is impossible to say for sure what they are or are not capable of doing, because it is psychologically difficult to say anything to a sick person... Even those countries that are balancing between the parties, that do not know how to determine who is there, where is the truth, how to end the war so as not to offend one or the other, even those countries will turn away from Russia after a nuclear strike of any scale on any territory - the President said.

He added that in his personal opinion, Russians are very fond of life, themselves, power, and money, and therefore would not use nuclear weapons:

That is why I believe that people who are afraid of losing money, power and their lives will never use nuclear weapons. Otherwise, they will be eliminated. It doesn't matter how. Everyone will be eliminated. In my opinion - the Head of State summarized.

Recall

russia uses nuclear threats as intimidation. naTo sees no immediate threat of russia using these weapons, although such statements undermine trust.