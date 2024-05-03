Zelenskyy: Russians are unlikely to use nuclear weapons because they value life, power and money

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 105401 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 114250 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 156845 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 160124 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 257807 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175518 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166436 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148472 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 230239 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113119 views

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 49491 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 56030 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 54246 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 31270 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 43901 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 257807 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 230239 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 215951 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 241510 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 228005 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 105402 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 78938 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 84646 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114490 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115323 views
Zelenskyy: Russians are unlikely to use nuclear weapons because they value life, power and money

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50892 views

According to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russians are unlikely to use nuclear weapons because they value life, power, and money that would be lost if they did.

Russians, valuing life, power and money, are unlikely to use nuclear weapons, as this would lead to the loss of everything they hold dear. This opinion was expressed by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Russians are sick people, it's a fact. Therefore, it is impossible to say for sure what they are or are not capable of doing, because it is psychologically difficult to say anything to a sick person... Even those countries that are balancing between the parties, that do not know how to determine who is there, where is the truth, how to end the war so as not to offend one or the other, even those countries will turn away from Russia after a nuclear strike of any scale on any territory 

- the President said.

He added that in his personal opinion, Russians are very fond of life, themselves, power, and money, and therefore would not use nuclear weapons:

That is why I believe that people who are afraid of losing money, power and their lives will never use nuclear weapons. Otherwise, they will be eliminated. It doesn't matter how. Everyone will be eliminated. In my opinion 

- the Head of State summarized.

Recall

russia uses nuclear threats as intimidation. naTo sees no immediate threat of russia using these weapons, although such statements undermine trust.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPolitics
natoNATO
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising