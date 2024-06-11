Zelenskyy: russia has used 135 aerial guided bombs over the past day

In just one day, russia used 135 KABs, each with a volume of about a tonne. Such volumes of shelling exceed the capabilities of any air defence system. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this at a joint conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, UNN reports.

Over the past 24 hours, russia has used 135 aerial guided bombs, each of which weighs about a ton. This is a lot. No air defense system can handle it - Zelensky said.

He added that Ukraine needs more air defense systems and complex solutions. According to him, such possibilities were discussed during the meeting with Scholz.

I hope that we will succeed, although this is just the beginning, but some things need to be talked about quietly until they are resolved - said the President.

He also expressed gratitude to the German Chancellor for another package of support and air defense.

Our teams have been working hard to speed up all the processes so that we can have these systems in place sooner - the President added.

Reminder

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, russia's biggest strategic advantage over Ukraine is its superiority in the sky. He noted that missile and bomb terror helps russian troops advance on the ground, and the only answer to this is air defense systems.

