Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Zelenskyy: russia has used 135 aerial guided bombs over the past day

Zelenskyy: russia has used 135 aerial guided bombs over the past day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15878 views

According to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, russia used 135 aircraft guided bombs in one day, each weighing about a ton, which exceeds the capabilities of any air defense system.

In just one day, russia used 135 KABs, each with a volume of about a tonne. Such volumes of shelling exceed the capabilities of any air defence system. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this at a joint conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, UNN reports.

Over the past 24 hours, russia has used 135 aerial guided bombs, each of which weighs about a ton. This is a lot. No air defense system can handle it

- Zelensky said.

He added that Ukraine needs more air defense systems and complex solutions. According to him, such possibilities were discussed during the meeting with Scholz.

I hope that we will succeed, although this is just the beginning, but some things need to be talked about quietly until they are resolved

- said the President.

He also expressed gratitude to the German Chancellor for another package of support and air defense.

Our teams have been working hard to speed up all the processes so that we can have these systems in place sooner

- the President added.

Reminder

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, russia's biggest strategic advantage over Ukraine is its superiority in the sky. He noted that missile and bomb terror helps russian troops advance on the ground, and the only answer to this is air defense systems.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPolitics

