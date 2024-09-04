Zelenskyy: Russia circumvents sanctions, but it can be stopped

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia can still produce missiles based on components from different countries and is creating various schemes to circumvent sanctions, but this can be stopped by strong, timely joint work of all countries that value the normal world order. He said this at a joint press conference with Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris, UNN reports.

"...we talked, in particular, about how to make these steps more effective, more powerful, these sanctions steps and strengthening of Ukraine. Unfortunately, Russia is still able to produce missiles based on components from around the world. The Russian state is also creating various schemes to circumvent sanctions. All this can only be stopped by strong, timely joint work of all countries that value the normal world order," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, the President of Ukraine thanked Ireland for the support packages provided.

"This is humanitarian support, this is help for our Ukrainian infrastructure. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ireland's support for Ukraine has amounted to almost 400 million euros. We also appreciate the fact that Ireland supports sanctions against Russia for aggression and terror," he summarized.

On Wednesday, September 4, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris signed an agreement on support for Ukraine and cooperation between the two countries.