Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

© 2007 — 2024

Zelenskyy: Putin does not want peace and it is he who is “obsessed” with territorial gains, we must force Russia to seek peace

Zelenskyy: Putin does not want peace and it is he who is “obsessed” with territorial gains, we must force Russia to seek peace

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24241 views

President Zelenskyy said that Putin does not seek peace, but only territorial gains in Ukraine. Zelensky called for forcing Russia to seek peace and maintain morale for the sake of common values.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not want peace and that he is "obsessed" with territorial gains, as he wants to seize Ukrainian cities, or what is left of them. Zelensky said this at a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the Ramstein format, adding that it is necessary to force Russia to seek peace, UNN reports.

Details

We also see changes in the overall situation in the war. First of all, as a result of our actions, Putin has shown his true interests, and this should be obvious to those who still believe that Putin is fighting to protect some of his people or his security interests. At the same time as our advance in the Kursk region is taking place, the Russian army continues its offensive operations in Ukraine. The most combat-ready units of the Russian Federation are involved in expanding the zone of occupation on our territory in the Donetsk region. This is a clear choice of Moscow. Putin wants to occupy Ukraine more than he wants to ensure security for Russia. He doesn't care about Russian land or people. He just wants to grab as much of our land and as many cities as he can as soon as it is important

- Zelensky said.

He also added that Putin has already shed so much blood that Russian attempts to draw red lines are not working. 

Instead, we must maintain our level of morale for the sake of our common values, so that they guide and define the world, not red lines that are soaked in blood. We must maintain our fighting spirit so that the world lives by the rules, so that it is governed by the law and we must ensure security for all nations. We want to end this war, we want peace, we want to save our people and our country. It is Putin who does not want peace and he is the one who is "obsessed" with territorial gains. He wants our cities, or the ruins that remain. We have to make Russia seek peace, we have to make Russian cities and even Russian soldiers think that they need peace. And it is realistic to put pressure on them to choose peace

- Zelensky added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is ready to produce its own weapons to put pressure on Russia to return to the "real" world, but this requires funding from partners. The president called for this fall to be the hour when Russian aggression ends.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics

