Zelenskyy: Possibility of shooting down missiles by Poland over western Ukraine requires support of other countries

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that if Poland were to shoot down Russian missiles, it would help Ukraine greatly, but that this decision requires the support of other countries.

Zelensky said this during the forum “Ukraine 2024. Independence”, the correspondent of UNNreports.

Details

As Zelenskyy noted, it would help Ukraine greatly if Poland shot down Russian missiles headed toward the EU.

We talked about this a lot. I understand that we need the support of several countries. And Poland, as I understand it, is hesitant to be alone with this decision. It wants the support of other countries in NATO. I think this would lead to a positive decision on the part of Romania as well. But here we all need to work to ensure that the United States supports this decision. Then it will be easier for us. Then we can focus some of the things that we have in different regions that protect this or that direction in other areas where, unfortunately, we do not have air defense yet. And I would very much like to see such a solution. We will work and believe in it - Zelensky said.

Recall

Poland and its allies have been sending aircraft into the air today in response to Russian missile attacks on Ukraine. The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reported a possible increase in noise levels in the southeastern part of the country due to the activities of military aircraft.