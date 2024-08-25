ukenru
Zelenskyy on Modi's invitation to visit India: I will be glad to come

Zelenskyy on Modi's invitation to visit India: I will be glad to come

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31186 views

The President of Ukraine expressed his readiness to visit India when Prime Minister Modi is ready to receive him. Zelenskyy also noted that the visit depends on the resolution of certain aspects on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Commenting on the invitation to come to India, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he would be happy to come when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ready to see him. It also depends on the resolution of certain aspects on the battlefield in Ukraine. He said this in an interview with representatives of the Indian media, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Asked whether he plans to visit India, and whether sooner or later, Zelenskyy replied: "It's better sooner, because when you start strategic partnerships, when you start building a dialogue, it's very important not to waste time and not to make big pauses, so I think it would be good to meet again. If we meet in India, I would be happy to...".

The President noted that it is important to meet people in India because you can understand a country if you understand its people.

"I don't think I will have enough time for everything, but it is better to be in your country. We need to find the key to this country, and for this it is very important to see your people," Zelensky said.

He also emphasized that he needed India to be on Ukraine's side and explained the conditions under which he would be able to come.

"I really need your country to be on our side, not balancing between us and Russia. This is not a question of your historical choice, but who knows? Maybe your country can turn into a key aspect in this diplomatic influence. So I will be happy to come to India when your government, your prime minister, is ready to see me. Of course, it depends on two things: when you are ready and I have to stabilize some aspects. In particular, with the military, we need to resolve certain aspects on the battlefield, so now we have a very good chance, so these are the only two aspects," Zelensky said.

Addendum

The Office of the President issued a joint statement by Ukraine and India following the visit of the Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine.

In particular, Modi thanked Zelenskyy for the hospitality extended to him and his delegation during the visit and invited him to visit India at a mutually convenient time.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World

