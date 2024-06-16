Zelenskyy on Involvement of Russians in the Peace Summit: They do not need peace - it's a fact

During a press conference, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that peace is necessary for the entire international community, unlike one aggressor who does not need it. Zelensky called for continuing work on resolving the conflict without focusing on the aggressor, UNN correspondent reports.

They don't need peace - that's a fact, we all need it - that's a fact. The gathering of so many respected countries and their respective missions and religious leaders says that we all need peace. This is bigger than any single aggressor in terms of population, weapons and territories, but the world is still bigger. So we have to do our job, not think about Russia, - Zelensky said.

According to him, Russia and its leadership are not ready for a just peace, but rather its loud statements suggest that it is their mistake.

To disrupt the world's efforts for a just peace, or just to get together. They are sending a message that they are ready to end this war, while telling Ukraine to withdraw from its territories under our control, which are absolutely legal. A person who wants to end the war can say anything, even about a frozen conflict, which does not suit us because we do not believe them. But here, the person was just provoking the whole world, and frankly, scaring them, saying that they were not going to end the war. That is, all this is a big mistake that is useful to us. With this one message, Putin conveyed to the whole world that everything he said about his real desire to end the war was null and void. This was said by all countries, even those that have or had different views, and this is also a success. Sometimes the enemy's mistakes are also a success, - He added.

Recall

Speaking at the second plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the participants made the right choice, the choice of two security and one humanitarian item, to start moving towards restoring full security and a just peace. The dialogue has taken place and it is clear that it can have absolutely practical consequences.