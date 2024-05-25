Zelenskyi said what military casualties the "breakthrough in the direction of Kharkiv" ended for the occupiers

The breakthrough of the Russian occupiers towards Kharkiv, which occurred a little over two weeks ago, ended with military casualties of 1 to 8, one Ukrainian for eight Russians. Putin does not care about understanding human life. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a conversation with journalists from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, UNN reports.

Details

"Putin does not care about understanding human life. Moreover, he doesn't care who speaks what language. He does not care about his people, both civilians and military. "Their breakthrough towards Kharkiv, which happened a little over two weeks ago, resulted in military casualties of 1 to 8, one Ukrainian to eight Russians. Tell me, is this statistic given somewhere, is he interested in the loss of life or not?" Zelensky said.

He noted that until this week there were about 2-3 thousand victims.

"I constantly receive analyzes about the killing of Russian soldiers. 2-3 thousand families have lost their children. But he doesn't care at all. Putin is in a bathhouse or a spa at this time... Meanwhile, he is doing something else entirely. But he will not wash his little hands of this bloodshed," Zelensky added.

To recap

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that the Ukrainian military in Kharkiv region has managed to take combat control of the border area.