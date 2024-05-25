Zelenskyi said what military casualties the "breakthrough in the direction of Kharkiv" ended for the occupiers

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zelenskyi said what military casualties the "breakthrough in the direction of Kharkiv" ended for the occupiers

Kyiv  •  UNN

The advance of the Russian occupiers to Kharkiv two weeks ago brought the ratio of Ukrainian to Russian military losses to 1:8, which shows Putin's disregard for human life, President Zelensky said.

The breakthrough of the Russian occupiers towards Kharkiv, which occurred a little over two weeks ago, ended with military casualties of 1 to 8, one Ukrainian for eight Russians. Putin does not care about understanding human life. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a conversation with journalists from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, UNN reports.

Details

"Putin does not care about understanding human life. Moreover, he doesn't care who speaks what language. He does not care about his people, both civilians and military. "Their breakthrough towards Kharkiv, which happened a little over two weeks ago, resulted in military casualties of 1 to 8, one Ukrainian to eight Russians. Tell me, is this statistic given somewhere, is he interested in the loss of life or not?" Zelensky said.

He noted that until this week there were about 2-3 thousand victims.

"I constantly receive analyzes about the killing of Russian soldiers. 2-3 thousand families have lost their children. But he doesn't care at all. Putin is in a bathhouse or a spa at this time... Meanwhile, he is doing something else entirely. But he will not wash his little hands of this bloodshed," Zelensky added.

To recap

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that the Ukrainian military in Kharkiv region has managed to take combat control of the border area.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
kyrgyzstanKyrgyzstan
uzbekistanUzbekistan
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kazakhstanKazakhstan
kharkivKharkiv

