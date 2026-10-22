President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy named the share of Ukraine's territory under Russian occupation. The Head of State said this in an interview with The Diary Of A CEO, published on October 22, UNN reports.

All of this is approximately 18 to 19% of our territory. It is approximately so because, frankly speaking, their maps are one thing. They sell one story to their people. We have different maps. We believe that we are right - Zelenskyy said, answering which parts of Ukraine are currently occupied.

In particular, among other things, he mentioned Crimea, the Sea of Azov, Mariupol, and Berdiansk. He also mentioned Oleshky, "where people and children are now trapped without food, without anything." "We are now working to unblock this," the President said.

HUR exposed Russian operation "Telemost" concerning the occupied city of Oleshky