Zelenskyy met with the President of the European People's Party: they talked about European integration and security

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 35054 views

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 59299 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces "comprehensive plan" to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 42845 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 46312 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 114120 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 117398 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 150146 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142772 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179190 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172812 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 86288 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 104170 views
British Prime Minister names three key conditions for peace in Ukraine

British Prime Minister names three key conditions for peace in Ukraine

March 2, 10:58 AM • 32675 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 77140 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 53469 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 59299 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 114120 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 290720 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 257529 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 242524 views
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 35054 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 104170 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 150146 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 110478 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 110255 views
Zelenskyy met with the President of the European People's Party: they talked about European integration and security

Zelenskyy met with the President of the European People's Party: they talked about European integration and security

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24883 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Manfred Weber, Chairman of the European People's Party Group in the European Parliament, to discuss European integration and the security situation in Ukraine. Zelenskyy informed Weber about Ukraine's expectations from the future European Council, in particular, the unblocking of €50 billion in aid to Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Manfred Weber, Chairman of the European Parliament's European People's Party group. They discussed, in particular, the work on the European integration path and the security situation in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with  reference to the OP.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Manfred Weber, President of the European People's Party and Chairman of the European Parliament's Group of the European People's Party, who is on a visit to Ukraine.

 , the statement said.

Details

Zelenskyy thanked the European People's Party group and the entire European Parliament for their leadership in supporting Ukraine from the very beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression.    

"During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on expectations from this year's European Parliament elections to be held in June. Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope that Ukraine would have a high level of support from the European Union after the elections," the statement said.  

For his part, Manfred Weber emphasized that Ukraine can fully count on the support of the representatives of the European People's Party at various levels, including in communication with foreign leaders. The interlocutors paid special attention to the security situation in Ukraine.

We are especially grateful to our partners for the air and missile defense systems. They not only protect lives but also enable Ukraine to develop its economy. 

- Zelensky said.

During the conversation, Zelenskyy informed the leader of the European People's Party about Ukraine's expectations from the upcoming meeting of the European Council.  

 We are counting on the unblocking of 50 billion euros of EU aid to our country at a special meeting of the European Council on February 1. 

- the President expressed hope.  

The parties also discussed in detail Ukraine's progress on the European integration path.

Addendum 

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba statedthat the EU countries would in any case decide to allocate 50 billion euros to Ukraine, even if Hungary is against it.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics

