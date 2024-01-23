Zelenskyy met with the President of the European People's Party: they talked about European integration and security

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Manfred Weber, Chairman of the European Parliament's European People's Party group. They discussed, in particular, the work on the European integration path and the security situation in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the OP.

Details

Zelenskyy thanked the European People's Party group and the entire European Parliament for their leadership in supporting Ukraine from the very beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression.

"During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on expectations from this year's European Parliament elections to be held in June. Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope that Ukraine would have a high level of support from the European Union after the elections," the statement said.

For his part, Manfred Weber emphasized that Ukraine can fully count on the support of the representatives of the European People's Party at various levels, including in communication with foreign leaders. The interlocutors paid special attention to the security situation in Ukraine.

We are especially grateful to our partners for the air and missile defense systems. They not only protect lives but also enable Ukraine to develop its economy. - Zelensky said.

During the conversation, Zelenskyy informed the leader of the European People's Party about Ukraine's expectations from the upcoming meeting of the European Council.

We are counting on the unblocking of 50 billion euros of EU aid to our country at a special meeting of the European Council on February 1. - the President expressed hope.

The parties also discussed in detail Ukraine's progress on the European integration path.

Addendum

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba statedthat the EU countries would in any case decide to allocate 50 billion euros to Ukraine, even if Hungary is against it.