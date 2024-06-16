Zelenskyy: It was not profitable for Russia to end the war, as evidenced by the full-scale invasion

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 1648 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 11421 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 21054 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 162588 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 154864 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 164796 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 213880 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247595 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153370 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371227 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 101667 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 146382 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 134427 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 40773 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 58838 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 11339 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 162497 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 135368 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 154812 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 147288 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 13844 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 14966 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 18934 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 19975 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 41435 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Zelenskyy: It was not profitable for Russia to end the war, as evidenced by the full-scale invasion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42238 views

Russia has blocked about 200 Minsk meetings, at which no issues were resolved, proving that it is not profitable for it to end the war, which led to a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy: It was not profitable for Russia to end the war, as evidenced by the full-scale invasion

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia had blocked about 200 Minsk meetings, where no issues were resolved. According to him, this was beneficial to Russia, and the proof of this is a full-scale invasion. Zelensky said this during a press conference, an UNN correspondent reports.

At this summit, many countries wanted representatives of the Russian Federation to be involved, and most countries do not even want to shake hands with them. The whole world has different opinions, and it is absolutely fair that they are different and have the right to be voiced. That's why a consensus was reached, and because we absolutely understand what we are talking about. Russia does not want to repeat this, Russia blocked any initiatives even before the full-scale invasion. There were about 200 meetings, Minsk meetings, where not a single issue was resolved. All the blockages were from the Russian side. Absolutely all of them. Why? Because it was not profitable to end the war, as evidenced by the full-scale invasion,

- Zelensky said.

He noted that the right process was chosen - the Peace Summit.

"And then the development of an appropriate detailed plan, and then when this work is done, it means that Russia will not be able to block even the beginning of the peace process. If there is already a concrete plan, then this agreed plan will be handed over to the representatives of the Russian Federation. And then we will see if they are ready to end the war," Zelensky added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking at the second plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, saidthat the participants made the right choice, the choice of two security and one humanitarian item, to start moving towards restoring full security and a just peace. The dialogue has taken place and it is clear that it can have very practical consequences.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11