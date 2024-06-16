Zelenskyy: It was not profitable for Russia to end the war, as evidenced by the full-scale invasion

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia had blocked about 200 Minsk meetings, where no issues were resolved. According to him, this was beneficial to Russia, and the proof of this is a full-scale invasion. Zelensky said this during a press conference, an UNN correspondent reports.

At this summit, many countries wanted representatives of the Russian Federation to be involved, and most countries do not even want to shake hands with them. The whole world has different opinions, and it is absolutely fair that they are different and have the right to be voiced. That's why a consensus was reached, and because we absolutely understand what we are talking about. Russia does not want to repeat this, Russia blocked any initiatives even before the full-scale invasion. There were about 200 meetings, Minsk meetings, where not a single issue was resolved. All the blockages were from the Russian side. Absolutely all of them. Why? Because it was not profitable to end the war, as evidenced by the full-scale invasion, - Zelensky said.

He noted that the right process was chosen - the Peace Summit.

"And then the development of an appropriate detailed plan, and then when this work is done, it means that Russia will not be able to block even the beginning of the peace process. If there is already a concrete plan, then this agreed plan will be handed over to the representatives of the Russian Federation. And then we will see if they are ready to end the war," Zelensky added.

