Zelenskyy discusses preparations for the next Peace Summit with the leader of the Dutch Freedom Party

Within the framework of the Ambrosetti Forum in Italy, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the leader of the Freedom Party, member of the Dutch House of Representatives Geert Wilders. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Presidential Prosecutor.

Zelenskyy thanked the Netherlands and the entire Dutch people for their comprehensive support of Ukraine: defense, financial, and humanitarian.

We are very grateful for the help and warm attitude that our IDPs in the Netherlands have received since the beginning of the full-scale war. Thank you for all the support you have provided. We have very good relations with your country - the Head of State emphasized.

In addition, the President noted the significant contribution of the Netherlands to the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense. The Head of State informed on the security situation in Ukraine and challenges faced by the country in the course of countering full-scale Russian aggression.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also spoke about Ukraine's efforts to restore a just and lasting peace. In particular, he spoke about the process of implementing the Peace Formula following the results of the first, inaugural Peace Summit and preparations for the second Summit - the President's Office summarized.

