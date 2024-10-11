Zelenskyy discusses key needs of Ukraine with German President Steinmeier
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Federal President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier. They discussed the security situation in Ukraine, needs amid Russian attacks, and the development of regional partnerships.
During his working visit to Germany, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with German leader Frank-Walter Steinmeier . The head of state said this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.
Details
Met with Federal President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier. The key topics of the talks were the security situation in Ukraine, needs amid constant Russian attacks on the energy grid and active hostilities at the front, as well as the development of regional partnerships
He also once again thanked Germany for its European leadership in the amount of assistance provided to Ukraine, especially in the defense sector.
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held his third meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Zelenskyy presented a plan of clear and realistic steps to achieve genuine peace and emphasized the importance of further assistance from Germany.