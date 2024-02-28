Zelenskyy discusses creation of hub for rehabilitation of military with President of North Macedonia

$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

+13°
1m/s
44%
Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Zelenskyy discusses creation of hub for rehabilitation of military with President of North Macedonia

Kyiv • UNN

President Zelenskyy thanked the President of North Macedonia for supporting Ukraine's membership in NATO and discussed cooperation on the rehabilitation of Ukrainian soldiers and children of fallen defenders.

Zelenskyy discusses creation of hub for rehabilitation of military with President of North Macedonia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of the Republic of North Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski. This was reported by the press service of the head of state, UNN reports.

Details

The meeting of the leaders took place within the framework of the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit. 

The Head of State praised North Macedonia's support for Ukraine at the political level. Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the interlocutor for a clear position on the future membership of our country in NATO, which was confirmed in the Joint Declaration on Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic Integration.

The President of Ukraine informed Stewo Pendarowski on the situation at the frontline and current defense needs of Ukraine.

The leaders also discussed the creation of a hub for the rehabilitation of wounded Ukrainian servicemen and the rehabilitation of children of fallen defenders with the participation of the Balkan countries.

If our friends help, we can talk about a rehabilitation coalition. It will be very important if our Balkan friends can help organize such a platform with the participation of different countries."

- said the President of Ukraine.

AddendumAddendum

Also Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted the importance of North Macedonia's participation in the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula and preparations for the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Recall

President Zelenskyy and Croatian Prime Minister Plenkovic discussed potential deals between Ukrainian and Croatian private companies in the areas of demining, rescue equipment, and drone production.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
NATO
North Macedonia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
