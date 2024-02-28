Zelenskyy discusses creation of hub for rehabilitation of military with President of North Macedonia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of the Republic of North Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski. This was reported by the press service of the head of state, UNN reports.

The meeting of the leaders took place within the framework of the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit.

The Head of State praised North Macedonia's support for Ukraine at the political level. Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the interlocutor for a clear position on the future membership of our country in NATO, which was confirmed in the Joint Declaration on Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic Integration.

The President of Ukraine informed Stewo Pendarowski on the situation at the frontline and current defense needs of Ukraine.

The leaders also discussed the creation of a hub for the rehabilitation of wounded Ukrainian servicemen and the rehabilitation of children of fallen defenders with the participation of the Balkan countries.

If our friends help, we can talk about a rehabilitation coalition. It will be very important if our Balkan friends can help organize such a platform with the participation of different countries." - said the President of Ukraine.

Also Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted the importance of North Macedonia's participation in the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula and preparations for the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

