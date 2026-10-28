Zelenskyy arrived in the Netherlands — first statement

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in the Netherlands. He announced this on social media on October 28, outlining the visit’s program, UNN reports.

We arrived in the Netherlands with the team to meet with Prime Minister Rob Jetten - Zelenskyy wrote.

According to him, Ukraine is strengthening its partnership and working to ensure greater protection for Ukraine.

We will discuss defense and economic cooperation, strengthening Ukraine’s air defense, and new steps to support Ukraine - Zelenskyy said in his first statement upon arrival.

"A meeting with representatives of Ukrainian and Dutch businesses is also scheduled for today. I will also have an audience with King of the Netherlands Willem-Alexander. I am grateful that the Netherlands supports Ukraine and stands up for the protection of life. We are working together to strengthen our common security," the President said.

As reported by NOS, the visit is taking place on the day the Netherlands announced a support package for Ukraine. The country’s Cabinet is allocating a total of €1.2 billion in non-military support for the next three years.

Zelenskyy revealed details of the briefing by the leaders of Finland and Norway on negotiations with putin