Zelenskyy arrives at NATO headquarters in Brussels
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived at NATO Headquarters in Brussels. He will meet with the Alliance's Secretary General and participate in a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council to discuss the situation and needs of Ukraine.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived at NATO headquarters in Brussels, reports UNN with reference to FREEDOM.
At the headquarters, Zelenskyy will meet with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.
The President of Ukraine will also take part in the meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council to discuss the situation on the battlefield and the urgent needs of Ukraine.
It will be a big mistake: Zelensky on what if partners do not support Victory Plan17.10.24, 14:16 • 11653 views