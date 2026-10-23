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Zelenskyy approved the tax on parcels worth up to €150 - when to expect prices to rise

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1002 views

The President signed laws on income earned through digital platforms and VAT on purchases worth up to €150. Non-commercial parcels worth up to €45 will not be taxed.

Zelenskyy approved the tax on parcels worth up to €150 - when to expect prices to rise

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a package of laws on taxes on digital platforms, including marketplaces, and parcels worth up to €150 from abroad. This is reported on the parliament’s website, writes UNN.

Details

The first law signed by the President concerns the taxation of income received through digital platforms (No. 15111-d); it was adopted back in June. It introduces international standards for the automatic exchange of information on income received through marketplaces (AliExpress, Temu, Amazon, etc.), taxi services, delivery services, housing rentals, and so on.

The document introduces a European control system under which online services will automatically share information about their users’ income with the tax authorities. This is intended to make the rules for selling goods and providing services online fully transparent. The adoption of the law is part of Ukraine’s international obligations under the memorandum with the IMF.

The second law signed by the President, adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on October 15, concerns the taxation of international online purchases through marketplaces (No. 16051-1). 

The document introduces amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine and proposes imposing VAT on goods purchased through marketplaces. For online purchases worth up to €150, the electronic platform will calculate and pay the VAT. 

As lawmakers explained, VAT will apply to such purchases regardless of their value. It is proposed to leave noncommercial parcels worth up to €45, sent between individuals without payment, exempt from VAT.

The same bill also included an amendment concerning the specifics of financial monitoring of politically exposed persons (PEPs). It was intended to unblock the signing of the law on the taxation of income from digital platforms, which had remained unsigned by the President because of a provision introduced by lawmakers that weakened the financial monitoring of PEPs. 

Along with this law on parcels, the Verkhovna Rada, as lawmakers reported, supported reducing personal income tax on rental income from 18% to 5%. The military levy will remain at 5%. Thus, once the amendments take effect, landlords will pay a total of 10% instead of 23%. This is intended to encourage owners to officially rent out housing and declare rental income.

The third law signed by the President concerns bringing the taxation rules for goods from marketplaces into line with EU standards (No. 15460). 

The document introduces amendments to the Customs Code of Ukraine. It updates the rules for taxing imported parcels and abolishes the VAT exemption for shipments worth up to €150. At the same time, noncommercial parcels worth up to €45 will not be taxed.

It was also adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on October 15 and goes together in one package with the adopted bill No. 16051-1 on VAT on purchases worth up to €150 from foreign marketplaces. One document establishes the taxation rules, while the other sets out the customs-clearance procedure for such parcels.

The adoption of this package is intended to unblock the receipt of macrofinancial support from the IMF and the EU.

When it will take effect

According to estimates from experts, the new regulations will be launched after the President signs the bills and will not take effect until July 2027, so nothing at all will happen over the next eight months.

Abolition of the duty exemption for parcels worth up to €150 — when to expect price increases for goods on marketplaces15.10.26, 16:50 • 13518 views

Julia Shramko

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy
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