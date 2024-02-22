Zelenskyy appoints Dzhaparova permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy appoints Emine Dzhaparova as Ukraine's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Emine Dzhaparova as Ukraine's representative to international organizations in Vienna, UNN reports.
To appoint Emine Dzhaparova as Permanent Representative of Ukraine to international organizations in Vienna
Addendum
In 2020, Dzhaparova became the first deputy foreign minister.
There is currently no decree on her dismissal of the position.
