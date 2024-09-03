Zelenskyy announces important personnel changes and priorities for the fall: “We need a new level of work”

He emphasized the importance of autumn for the state and announced a number of important changes in the structure of the government and the Office of the President. This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

In his address, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that state institutions should work in such a way that Ukraine achieves all the necessary results.

The fall will be extremely important for Ukraine. And our state institutions must be set up so that Ukraine achieves all the results we need - all of us - Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted .

The President also announced the strengthening of certain areas of the government's work and prepared personnel decisions that will help achieve these goals. Zelenskyy believes that some areas of foreign and domestic policy should be given more weight.

Zelensky has identified five main areas of focus:

1. Improving interaction between the central government and communities is especially important in the context of preparations for the winter season.

2. Strengthening defense production - attracting partner investment in strategic industries.

3. Strengthening cooperation with NATO through special interaction at all levels.

4. Negotiations on European Union membership - preparation for the actual negotiations and relevant parts of the future agreement, for which personal responsibility will be assigned.

5. Combining achievements in relations with international partners - countering Russian propaganda, protecting Ukrainian cultural heritage, information and diplomatic work, and strengthening relations with the global Ukrainian community.

Now is the time to re-energize Ukraine's governmental institutions, and I am grateful to everyone who will help - added Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

