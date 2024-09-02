Zelenskyy and the Dutch Prime Minister met with veterans in Zaporizhzhia. They talked about drones and prisoner exchange

In Zaporizhzhia, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof met with veterans of the Russian-Ukrainian war: soldiers of the Armed Forces, Territorial Defense, and the National Guard. They fought in different areas and defended Ukraine from 2014 to 2022, UNN reports with reference to the Presidential Office.

"I would like to thank you for everything you have done for Ukraine. And for not forgetting those who gave their lives because of the enemy. It is very important to remember them all. As long as we remember, they are alive, and they will definitely be forever in our history. But this is not enough if there is no victory. Because all this memory will simply disappear. It is very important that we defend this memory and our land to the end," the Head of State said.

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands expressed support for Ukraine's defenders.

"We are proud of what you have done, of your bravery. I hope that you will continue to maintain this spirit. I wish Ukraine freedom, and this is the key to the freedom of Europe," Dick Schooff said.

Prime Minister of the Netherlands announces aid package for Ukraine worth more than 200 million euros

The meeting discussed, among other things, the production of drones and the provision of spare parts for them, the exchange of prisoners and the possibility of assistance from the Netherlands, demining of territories and the provision of high-quality equipment, as well as the restoration of energy facilities.