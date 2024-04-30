Zelenskyy and Stoltenberg meet with officers undergoing NATO-standard training courses

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met with officers who are taking professional military education courses according to NATO standards. This was reported by Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

"Together with Jens Stoltenberg, we met with officers who are taking professional military education courses according to NATO standards," Zelenskyy wrote.

He said that they discussed topics ranging from strengthening air defense to Ukraine's full membership in NATO.

"Thanks to the support of our partners, our military are mastering modern Western weapons and sharing our experience - the experience of protecting lives in modern warfare. The security that Ukraine is fighting for will definitely become the common security of our entire Europe when the actual reality is recognized de jure - when Ukraine joins the Alliance. I am grateful to each and every one who implements NATO standards in the Ukrainian Defense Forces and builds our cooperation for decades to come," Zelenskyy said.

Addendum

On April 29, NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg arrived for an unannounced visit to Kyiv and met with Zelenskyy.