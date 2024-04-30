Zelenskyy and Stoltenberg meet with officers undergoing NATO-standard training courses

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 105133 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 114046 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 156642 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 159948 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 257519 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175466 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166398 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148469 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 230055 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113118 views

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 48223 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 54774 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 52959 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 29801 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 42293 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 257519 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 230055 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 215767 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 241338 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 227856 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 105133 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 78474 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 84235 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114439 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115275 views
Zelenskyy and Stoltenberg meet with officers undergoing NATO-standard training courses

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28711 views

Zelenskyy and Stoltenberg met with officers attending NATO training courses to discuss strengthening air defense and Ukraine's membership in NATO.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met with officers who are taking professional military education courses according to NATO standards. This was reported by Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

"Together with Jens Stoltenberg, we met with officers who are taking professional military education courses according to NATO standards," Zelenskyy wrote.

He said that they discussed topics ranging from strengthening air defense to Ukraine's full membership in NATO.

"Thanks to the support of our partners, our military are mastering modern Western weapons and sharing our experience - the experience of protecting lives in modern warfare. The security that Ukraine is fighting for will definitely become the common security of our entire Europe when the actual reality is recognized de jure - when Ukraine joins the Alliance. I am grateful to each and every one who implements NATO standards in the Ukrainian Defense Forces and builds our cooperation for decades to come," Zelenskyy said.

Addendum

On April 29, NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg arrived for an unannounced visit to Kyiv and met with Zelenskyy.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics

