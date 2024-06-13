ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Zelenskyy: Agreement with the US provides for the supply of everything necessary for the defense industry

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 45111 views

The security agreement between Ukraine and the United States provides for supplies and joint production for the defense industry, job creation for both countries, and the use of frozen Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine.

The security agreement signed between Ukraine and the United States provides for the supply and joint production of everything necessary for the defense industry. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with US President Joe Biden, UNN reports.

Details

The agreement also covers the necessary supply and joint production of everything that is needed for the defense industry for our cooperation in this area. It will also create new good jobs for both Ukrainians and Americans. We will produce what we need. It is very important that the agreement takes into account the responsibility that Russia must bear for destroying Ukraine and Ukrainian life, for the devastation they are causing on our land. It is therefore important that the frozen Russian assets are used to rebuild Ukraine

Zelensky said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat the signing of a security agreement between Ukraine and the United States will help save the lives of Ukrainian people and show how the two countries will become stronger and how this will guarantee a stable peace.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics

