Zelenskyy: Agreement with the US provides for the supply of everything necessary for the defense industry

The security agreement signed between Ukraine and the United States provides for the supply and joint production of everything necessary for the defense industry. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with US President Joe Biden, UNN reports.

Details

The agreement also covers the necessary supply and joint production of everything that is needed for the defense industry for our cooperation in this area. It will also create new good jobs for both Ukrainians and Americans. We will produce what we need. It is very important that the agreement takes into account the responsibility that Russia must bear for destroying Ukraine and Ukrainian life, for the devastation they are causing on our land. It is therefore important that the frozen Russian assets are used to rebuild Ukraine Zelensky said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat the signing of a security agreement between Ukraine and the United States will help save the lives of Ukrainian people and show how the two countries will become stronger and how this will guarantee a stable peace.

