Zelenskyy addresses Trump: what Ukraine expects from the US

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes for further support for Ukraine from the United States and expects Washington to remain the leader of the free world. He emphasized that American assistance is extremely important for the Ukrainian people.

He said this at a meeting of the G7 countries, UNN reports.

"We all know about his (Trump's) strength and we hope, Mr. President, that it will help make 'peace through strength' a reality - a peace based on security guarantees from America, from Europe and from all those who are able to protect - military, economic and political guarantees," Zelenskyy said.

He added that from the very beginning of this war, Ukraine has been seeking peace.

"And now, more than ever, we believe that real and lasting peace is possible if we stand together. And it is very important that we work together to ensure that the strongest defenders of freedom - America, Europe and Ukraine - are at the table with Russia. It is there that a real peace agreement can be concluded that will not only stop the killings now, but will also prevent the deaths of thousands of our people in Russian captivity, in the occupied territories and from future attacks," Zelenskyy said.

