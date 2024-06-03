Nikiforov confirms Zelensky's participation in G7 summit: what will be discussed

Press secretary of the president of Ukraine Serhiy Nikiforov said that although he could not confirm the president's physical presence at the G7 summit, he would definitely take part in the event. The main topics of the summit will cover increased defense support, the development of a fighter coalition, as well as steps to accelerate the supply of F-16s and air defense systems. He said this on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

According to Nikiforov, since the beginning of the war, the President's Office has not confirmed or denied the president's participation in international events for security reasons.

"I cannot confirm or deny that the president will take part physically at the G7 summit, but in any case, his participation will be there," the presidential press secretary said.

He adds that the key topics will be: increasing defense support, developing a coalition of fighter jets, steps to accelerate the delivery of F - 16s and air defense

"We expect key decisions at the G7," Nikiforov said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky will take part in the group of Seven summit, which will be held on June 13-15 in the city of Brindisi in southern Italy, Italian prime minister Georgia Meloni has confirmed.