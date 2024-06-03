ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Nikiforov confirms Zelensky's participation in G7 summit: what will be discussed

Nikiforov confirms Zelensky's participation in G7 summit: what will be discussed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27148 views

Zelensky will take part in the G7 summit, where the key topics will be increasing defense support, creating a coalition of fighter jets and accelerating the supply of F-16s and air defense systems.

Press secretary of the president of Ukraine Serhiy Nikiforov said that although he could not confirm the president's physical presence at the G7 summit, he would definitely take part in the event. The main topics of the summit will cover increased defense support, the development of a fighter coalition, as well as steps to accelerate the supply of F-16s and air defense systems. He said this on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

According to Nikiforov, since the beginning of the war, the President's Office has not confirmed or denied the president's participation in international events for security reasons.

"I cannot confirm or deny that the president will take part physically at the G7 summit, but in any case, his participation will be there," the presidential press secretary said.

He adds that the key topics will be: increasing defense support, developing a coalition of fighter jets, steps to accelerate the delivery of F - 16s and air defense

"We expect key decisions at the G7," Nikiforov said.

recall

President Volodymyr Zelensky will take part in the group of Seven summit, which will be held on June 13-15 in the city of Brindisi in southern Italy, Italian prime minister Georgia Meloni has confirmed.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPolitics
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
g7G7
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon

