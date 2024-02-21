Zelensky's meeting with the Servant of the People: Arakhamia reveals details of the faction's meeting with the president

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the Servant of the People faction to discuss the frontline, the economy, partner assistance, and, accordingly, the tasks for the parliament and MPs in these areas.

This was reported by MP, head of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia on his Telegram channel , UNN reports .

Details

The meeting of our faction with the President has ended. We understand that it has attracted a lot of media attention, as it is the first meeting in a broad format since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. But I want to refute all conspiracy theories in advance. It was planned at the end of last year, but the President's schedule allowed it to take place only now - Arakhamia said.

He noted that the purpose of the meeting was to synchronize all our efforts and strengthen certain areas of work.

"We talked about the most important things for our Victory - the frontline, the economy, the help of our partners, and maintaining unity in society. And, accordingly, about the tasks for the parliament and MPs in these areas. There is a lot of work to be done. But since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Parliament has shown its ability to cope with the most difficult tasks. We will keep this pace until victory - Arakhamia added.

Recall

Yesterday, it was reported that Volodymyr Zelenskyy would gather his coalition. Such a meeting will take place for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale war