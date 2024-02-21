Zelensky's meeting with the Servant of the People: Arakhamia reveals details of the faction's meeting with the president

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 105089 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 114019 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 156614 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 159923 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 257468 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175458 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166391 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148468 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 230024 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113118 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 48014 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 54538 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 52700 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 29488 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 41990 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 257468 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 230024 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 215738 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 241312 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 227832 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 105089 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 78403 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 84176 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114432 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115267 views
Zelensky's meeting with the Servant of the People: Arakhamia reveals details of the faction's meeting with the president

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24021 views

President Zelenskyy met with his Servant of the People faction to discuss the problems at the front, the economy, partner assistance, and the tasks of the parliament and MPs to support these areas until Ukraine's victory.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the Servant of the People faction to discuss the frontline, the economy, partner assistance, and, accordingly, the tasks for the parliament and MPs in these areas.

This was reported by MP, head of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia on his Telegram channel , UNN reports .

Details

The meeting of our faction with the President has ended. We understand that it has attracted a lot of media attention, as it is the first meeting in a broad format since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. But I want to refute all conspiracy theories in advance. It was planned at the end of last year, but the President's schedule allowed it to take place only now

He noted that the purpose of the meeting was to synchronize all our efforts and strengthen certain areas of work.

"We talked about the most important things for our Victory - the frontline, the economy, the help of our partners, and maintaining unity in society. And, accordingly, about the tasks for the parliament and MPs in these areas. There is a lot of work to be done. But since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Parliament has shown its ability to cope with the most difficult tasks. We will keep this pace until victory

Recall

Yesterday, it was reported that Volodymyr Zelenskyy would gather his coalition. Such a meeting will take place for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale war 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
servant-of-the-peopleServant of the People
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising