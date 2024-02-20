Zelensky will hold the first meeting of the coalition since the beginning of a full-scale war - Zheleznyak

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the current President of Ukraine, will gather his coalition. This meeting will be the first since the beginning of the full-scale war. This was reported by MP from the Voice Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.

Hmm, they say that tomorrow the President is going to gather his coalition for the first time since the beginning of the war.. - Zheleznyak announced.

Details

Zheleznyak deliberately does not announce what will be discussed at this meeting, because there is no official information about it yet, only rumors.

"I wouldn't exaggerate the rumors of what might happen there, but the event is extraordinary in our political realities," the MP added.